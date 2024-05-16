Marcos urges MSMEs to showcase products online

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday asked those entrepreneurs and the locals in Northern Mindanao to showcase their tourist sites and local products on social media platforms, which greatly help in the economic growth of the region.

In the President's message at the distribution of presidential assistance in Iligan City, Marcos acknowledged how powerful and influential social media is, especially in featuring local products.

Marcos emphasized that not only products should be showcased but also their beautiful places that tourists may visit once seen on social media.

"Here in Iligan, I know that toasted peanuts and palapa are popular souvenirs," Marcos said in Filipino, as he encouraged the locals and visitors alike to engage with these products on a personal level.

"So if you have them with you, take a picture, take a selfie with the product, and post it on social media," Marcos added.

Marcos also lauded the substantial support provided to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) through the Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) initiatives.

Marcos underscored the achievements of the Negosyo Center Program and the Shared Service Facilities Project, which have collectively aided over 33,000 MSMEs in the region since 2023.

The President also emphasized the importance of the DTI’s One Town One Product program, which bolsters local products unique to each town. In Iligan, he noted, toasted peanuts and palapa have become standout souvenirs, reflecting the city’s culinary heritage.

