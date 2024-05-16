Marcos to military: Be loyal amid destabilization threats

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. told the military to serve the country and remain loyal as the government continues to thwart brewing destabilization plots against the current administration.

During his Talk to Troops at Camp Edilberto Evangelista in Cagayan de Oro City on Thursday, Marcos said he would not allow efforts to undermine the government following allegations of a coup plot involving active police and military officials against his administration.

“We will also not allow agents within the country to destabilize our government and create division within our nation,” Marcos said.

“So, I urge all of you to continue to [demonstrate] your loyalty, patriotism, and service to your country. And let that love of country remain as your compass in your duty to our country and to our people,” Marcos added.

Former Senator Antonio Trillanes III recently alleged that some active senior members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) were attempting to recruit others for a reported plan to overthrow Marcos from his position as President.

According to Trillanes, the supposed plot also involves former PNP officials -- primarily from Davao -- including a former police chief.

However, PNP chief General Rommel Marbil has stated he is "confident" that "there is no truth" to the rumors linking the organization to the latest ouster plot against Marcos.

Marcos acknowledged the possibility that retired officials might be orchestrating a destabilization plot. Additionally, he urged Army troops to maintain the intensity of their operations until regions are fully liberated from terrorist influence.

Marcos also stressed the importance of adapting to modern challenges and enhancing their capabilities to counter emerging threats to national security, especially in the digital domain.

He warned that the nation's enemies might be lurking in the shadows or infiltrating the very communities and institutions the government aims to protect. He affirmed that the government is prepared to retaliate and deploy countermeasures to foil any malicious plots and efforts.

Regarding development initiatives against insurgency, the President revealed that the government has allocated P5.3 billion to 758 projects in 356 barangays as part of the anti-communist insurgency campaign.

These projects encompass infrastructure such as farm-to-market roads, water systems, schools, and health centers, with over 78 percent already nearing completion.

Marcos also praised the efforts of the troops in maintaining peace in the Northern Mindanao and Caraga Region.