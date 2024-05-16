Makati bags PhALGA Excellence Award

The local government of Makati has received another recognition, this time from the Philippine Association of Local Government Accountants (PhALGA), adding to its long list of accolades.

Makati received the Excellence Award for Local Government Units with an Unmodified/Unqualified Audit Opinion from the 2022 COA Annual Audit Report at the 19th PhALGA Annual National Conference in Baguio City on Wednesday.

Makati Accounting Head William Dayrit received the award on behalf of Makati City Mayor Abby Binay and the local government unit.

Binay said that the award, the second for Makati, showcases the city's outstanding financial management and strong commitment to transparency and fiscal responsibility.

The local government unit said 2022 is the fifth straight year Makati received the recognition due to its fairness in presenting the city's financial statements in 2021.

“I am very pleased with the results of the recent audit report. Makati earned its first unmodified opinion in 2017, a year after I took the mayoral post. This achievement is a rare feat and a strong validation of our efforts in ensuring honest and transparent governance,” Binay said.

An unmodified or unqualified opinion is given to LGU when the “auditor concludes that the financial statements are prepared in all material respects, in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework.”