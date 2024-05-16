Highlands Coffee opens new branch at NAIA T2

In order to provide travelers with a delicious caffeine kick, Highlands Coffee recently opened its newest branch at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) - Terminal 2 North Departure area.

The well-loved coffee chain is best known for their signature brew, the Phin Sua Da, a traditional Vietnamese iced coffee blend that is delicately sweetened with condensed milk.

Highlands Coffee prides itself with offering the rich, aromatic notes of the finest Vietnamese Robusta and Arabica beans. Each bean is meticulously hand-roasted and grinded to perfection before being slow-dripped through a traditional 'Phin' filter, ensuring an unparalleled Highlands Coffee experience.

Whether you are embarking on a new adventure or catching a connecting flight, a cup of refreshing Vietnamese iced coffee is an essential travel companion throughout every leg of your journey.

Highlands Coffee is now ready to serve affordable yet premium blends at the NAIA - Terminal 2 North Departure area. For more information regarding Highlands Coffee’s products and its other branches nationwide, you may visit https://www.highlandscoffee.com.ph