Game over for Gaballo?

Reymart Gaballo climbed into the ring last week with an impending shot at the world title in mind.

Instead, a nondescript Mexican fighter named Kenbun Torres messed everything up as he scored a vicious first-round knockout of a bantamweight bout at the Midas Hotel and Casino.

Taking a close look, a Torres left hook during a heated exchange shook the world No. 1 before another left, taking place at ring center seconds later, sent the Filipino crashing to the floor.

Another barrage floored Gaballo as the stunned crowd gasped in horror.

A third knockdown automatically forced the referee to call a halt to the action as Gaballo looked as though he had been mugged by a pack of felons.

JC Mananquil, Gaballo’s promoter, could not believe what he had just seen.

So was their well-connected American matchmaker and promoter Sean Gibbons, who was distraught.

You see, Torres was flown in from Japan where he was training to give Gaballo a few rounds of sweat in anticipation of a callup for a world title shot.

The defeat was so freakish because Gaballo’s lone loss going into the fight was a fourth-round stoppage to the legendary Nonito Donaire some years back.

And the knockout punch wasn’t even from a head shot but a body blow.

So where does Gaballo, who turns 28 in August, go from here?

I am not sure. Honestly, a loss that brutal could be a sign that it’s game over.

But I could be wrong.

Let’s not forget that we all thought it was the end of an era when Manny Pacquiao was sent to dreamland by Juan Manual Marquez in 2012.

Pacquiao even went on to win a couple more world titles even after suffering a devastating loss to the Mexican.

Still, the guy we are all talking about is Manny Pacquiao.

Whether he continues to fight or call it a night is for him to decide.

Let’s just wish him the best.