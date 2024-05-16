DD building 50th CityMall in Antique

Leading property company DoubleDragon Properties Corporation (DD) will soon leave more footprints in the Philippines, when it opens its 50th CityMall in Antique province in the Western Visayas region.

The opening of the mall in Antique province will make the real estate firm, led by tycoons Edgar “Injap” Sia II and Tony Tan Caktiong, the third largest mall developer in the country.

Located across the Antique Provincial Capitol, CityMall-Antique is expected to open in the second half of this year.

Optimal market relevance

The company's network of 50 CityMalls all over the country is seen to achieve its optimal market relevance by 2025.

DD announced in a disclosure last week that it is expecting to surpass P100 billion in total equity for the first time this year, as well as joining the list of the country’s companies with total equity at the 12-digit level.

It recently reported that its consolidated net income posted a positive growth of 23.25 percent year-on-year to P15.93 billion for the year ending 31 December 2023, with consolidated revenues of P24.74 billion for the same period.