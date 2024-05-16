Crackdown on unconsolidated PUVs begins

The crackdown against unconsolidated public utility vehicles (PUVs) by various government agencies commenced on Thursday, prompting demonstrations from transport groups.

The protest led by transport groups Manibela and PISTON was held in front of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) office in Quezon City.

According to Manibela president Mar Valbuena, the LTFRB should allow jeepney drivers who have not yet consolidated their units to continue operating on their regular routes without interruption.

“If they arrest us, we will definitely fight back because we were never colorums from the start. We have the papers and the franchise. They are the reason why we will become colorums,” Valbuena said.

The LTFRB previously announced that PUVs that fail to organize themselves into cooperatives or corporations after the 30 April PUV consolidation deadline will be automatically considered as colorums.

Meanwhile, PISTON lambasted the crackdown against unconsolidated PUVs, stressing that it was an “attack on the people’s right to accessible and affordable public transport.”

“By apprehending jeepney drivers and operators, it exacerbates the suffering faced by commuters — workers and students — grappling with growing unemployment,” the transport group said in a statement.

“Essential public transport services should not be sacrificed while the government clings to delusions of economic growth,” it added.

Lead agencies to implement crackdown

In a statement, the regulatory body said the crackdown will be implemented by the Land Transportation Office (LTO), Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), and Philippine National Police (PNP).

It noted that all the records of apprehended unconsolidated PUVs will be provided by the LTO, MMDA and PNP.

The consolidation of PUVs for the PUV Modernization Program ended on 30 April after several suspensions.

The LTFRB and the Department of Transportation allowed drivers and operators a 15-day grace period on 30 April to modernize by joining the cooperatives.

Since 1 May, no apprehension was conducted by the concerned agencies, until 15 May when the grace period lapsed.

The LTFRB reminded the apprehended PUVs may result in a one-year suspension for the driver, a P50,000 fine for the operator, and the vehicle will be impounded for 30 days.