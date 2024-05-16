Bloomberry Foundation launches study scheme

Bloomberry Cultural Foundation Inc. (BCFI), the corporate social responsibility arm of Solaire Resorts and Casino, recently launched its nationwide medical scholarship program.

This program aims to produce 763 graduates from the following fields: Medicine, nursing, allied health services, sciences and caregiving.

BCFI, with its implementing partner, Pilipinas Shell Foundation Inc. (PSFI), aims to help address the dwindling number of medical practitioners in the country, as many have gone overseas.

The program was initially launched last 9 May at St. Luke’s Medical Center College of Medicine, one of BCFI’s 15 university partners nationwide.