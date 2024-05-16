Amb. Endo pays courtesy call on DPWH Sec. Bonoan

Japanese Ambassador Endo Kazuya on 16 May 2024 paid a courtesy call on Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Manuel Bonoan and exchanged views on Japan-Philippines economic relations.

During the meeting, Amb. Endo expressed that Japan will continue to support the infrastructure development in the Philippines, including the Davao City Bypass Project, Dalton Pass East Alignment Road Project and Paranaque Spillway Project. He also mentioned Japan's willingness to discuss future projects to further deepen Japan-Philippines relations in the field of infrastructure.

Likewise, Sec. Bonoan conveyed his appreciation for the support of the Japanese government in infrastructure development over the past 50 years, such as the “Philippine-Japan Friendship Highway,” on-going flagship projects and the wide range of technical cooperation projects.

Both Amb. Endo and Sec. Bonoan agreed to work closely together to advance Japan-Philippines economic relations.