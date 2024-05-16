AIVEE REVIVE: THE AIVEE CLINIC LAUNCHES LATEST PREJUVENATION TREATMENT IN PHL

BELOTERO REVIVE

In the era of social media and insta-beauty, where the generation is used to capturing moments as they happen, they see the need to always be selfie-ready. Whether it be on-cam or off-cam — the pursuit of glowing skin has become more than a trend.

Merz Aesthetics introduces Belotero Revive, a first of its kind dermal filler that combines Glycerol with cross-linked Hyaluronic Acid to deliver ideal skin quality with enhanced hydration resulting in improved skin elasticity, firmness and structure. The skin is hydrated, glowing and bright.

With this growing demand and more skincare brands and lines available, it is easy to fall into the multi-step skincare regimen, where consumers use a minimum of five skincare products, to a maximum of 10, in the hopes that most ideal skin would be achieved.

Belotero Revive offers a simplification of multi-step skincare regimen with an instant glow-up from dull, acne-prone, dry, and hyperpigmented skin — a must for flawless. youthful, and radiant skin. It is also the solution to address fine lines, rough skin texture and dull skin complementing any current usage of fillers, toxins, lasers and other treatments.

AIVEE X REVIVE

The Aivee Revive treatment introduces the concept of

pre-juvenation — an effective, definitive treatment with immediate and long-lasting results.

Thanks to glycerol with cross-linked hyaluronic acid, the treatment delivers the proecut directly into the skin for deep hydration, beyond the reach of any topical skincare. The Aivee Revive treatment will guarantee results for nine to 12 months. This treatment aims to simplify the skincare routine by addressing skin concerns from the start.

Further relating to the product of the Aivee Revive Treatment, Dr. Z Teo explains that, “This is the only one that managed to put into a syringe, (Glycerol) together with Hyaluronic Acid. And when we place it in, it reduces the inflammation in the skin and hydrates the skin cells — so you get this Revive Glow. So, for those people in the room that have done it, they look like they have this glow in their skin. It’s pretty amazing.”

Speaking in front of Aivee Clinic ambassadors, VIPs, media and influencers, Dr. Z puts it simply:

“It hydrates the skin, in the right layers and makes it (the skin) glow.”

The combination of hyaluronic acid and glycerol is a powerful one, and it is exciting to see such great results with this new product.

The addition of glycerol to hyaluronic acid fillers is a game-changer. Glycerol helps to hydrate the skin and create a more natural-looking result. It also has anti-inflammatory properties that can reduce swelling and bruising at the injection site, making the recovery process much smoother.

