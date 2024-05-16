LATEST

$25-M FOR APECO

WATCH: Pacific Impact Development Pte. Ltd. Vice President, Darwin F. Deato discusses a $25 million investment in the Aurora Pacific Economic Zone and Freeport Authority (APECO) for a renewable energy project. Pacific Impact, a Singapore-based energy company, has chosen APECO as an ideal location to expand its renewable energy portfolio in the Philippines, citing the area's strong potential for developing renewable energy. The initial investment is expected to generate 25 MW of clean energy from 25 hectares of land. The investor's agreement was signed at the Seda Hotel in Quezon City on 15 May 2024. APECO President & CEO, Atty. Gil G. Taway IV, stated that Pacific Impact's entry into APECO signifies a vote of confidence. | via Jing Villamente