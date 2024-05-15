WPS: ‘Marites’ warfare?

The West Philippine Sea, let’s face it, has become a hotbed of drama, intrigue, and enough geopolitical maneuvering to give even the most seasoned diplomat a headache.

Behind the lofty rhetoric and diplomatic posturing, the territorial dispute with China, whether you agree or not, has been turned into a battle of narratives or, as some cheeky folks like to call it, a game of “marites” warfare.

(Marites, for the uninitiated, actually means “Mare, anong latest?” referring to the hottest narrative or rumors.)

How else can one explain the fact that Beijing, with its nefarious claim of a shiny new model for the West Philippine Sea, insists the two countries are poised to usher in a new era of cooperation and mutual respect in the disputed waters? Gone are the days, it insists, of saber-rattling and territorial disputes — now it’s all about holding hands and singing Kumbaya.

Or so they’d have us believe.

Behind closed doors, whispers abound of gentlemen’s agreements and secret deals, with China pulling the strings like a puppet master in a geopolitical puppet show.

According to these rumors, the Philippines has sold its soul — err, sovereignty — in exchange for a few shiny trinkets and promises of economic prosperity. But hey, who needs territorial integrity when you’ve got a handful of yuan and a pat on the back from Beijing?

Of course, the Philippines begs to differ. According to Manila, there are no secret deals or backroom negotiations — just good old-fashioned diplomacy and a healthy dose of national interest.

Why, it has even stuck to its no tit-for-tat policy even when the China Coast Guard keeps training its water cannons on hapless Philippine resupply vessels to Ayungin shoal, playing its victim card to the hilt for all the world to see.

Just recently a Philippine civilian convoy sailed to Bajo de Masinloc and risked facing off with dozens of Chinese vessels in what it called a legitimate exercise of Filipinos’ right to move within its own territory based on international law.

For all intents and purposes, it was meant to assert the Philippines’ territorial claims without resorting to water cannons as China has been doing.