Why we miss Kris Aquino

The first time I saw Kristina Bernadette Cojuangco Aquino was during the year of the 1986 snap elections. Inside the campus of Far Eastern University, a rally was held to present the then opposition candidates: Corazon Aquino and Salvador Laurel Jr. Mrs. Aquino’s sister, Josephine Reyes, was the president of the university.

That afternoon, Kris came onstage, delivered a short, honest to goodness speech, its bottomline a request to everyone who attended the rally to support and vote for her mom and Mr. Laurel.

The youngest Aquino was wearing eyeglasses, with no hint of makeup whatsoever, polo shirt and jeans. Her most striking feature was the fairness and smoothness of her complexion. She was literally luminous on that stage. The rally ended with what seemed like a scene from a movie, with collective singing of “Bayan Ko,” clenched fists and that overwhelming feeling and pride inside one’s chest as if you knew that something epic and historic was forthcoming.

The next time I lay eyes on her, she was the special guest on Inday Badiday’s top-rating evening showbiz talk show, See True. That appearance was the start and push of her career in entertainment.

In 1988, the stellar value of Kris Aquino could no longer be denied, proof being that the prolific Bienvenido Noriega Jr. wrote a play billed as Bongbong at Kris, produced by Tony Espejo’s Bulwagang Gantimpala at the Cultural Center of the Philippines It was theater triumph, with 30-plus performances and raved critical success. Ricky Davao originated the role of Bongbong, Tricia Amper was Kris.

Though the Romeo and Juliet falling in love ingredient never happened for real, in 1995, Aquino interviewed Bongbong Marcos in her talk show in RPN 9 which literally stirred the hornet’s nest and dismayed the majority of the Aquino believers, supporters and so-called lovers of democracy.