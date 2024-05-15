Why we miss Kris Aquino

The first time I saw Kristina Bernadette Cojuangco Aquino was during the year of the 1986 snap elections. Inside the campus of Far Eastern University, a rally was held to present the then opposition candidates: Corazon Aquino and Salvador Laurel Jr. Mrs. Aquino’s sister, Josephine Reyes, was the president of the university.
That afternoon, Kris came onstage, delivered a short, honest to goodness speech, its bottomline a request to everyone who attended the rally to support and vote for her mom and Mr. Laurel.
The youngest Aquino was wearing eyeglasses, with no hint of makeup whatsoever, polo shirt and jeans. Her most striking feature was the fairness and smoothness of her complexion. She was literally luminous on that stage. The rally ended with what seemed like a scene from a movie, with collective singing of “Bayan Ko,” clenched fists and that overwhelming feeling and pride inside one’s chest as if you knew that something epic and historic was forthcoming.
The next time I lay eyes on her, she was the special guest on Inday Badiday’s top-rating evening showbiz talk show, See True. That appearance was the start and push of her career in entertainment.
In 1988, the stellar value of Kris Aquino could no longer be denied, proof being that the prolific Bienvenido Noriega Jr. wrote a play billed as Bongbong at Kris, produced by Tony Espejo’s Bulwagang Gantimpala at the Cultural Center of the Philippines It was theater triumph, with 30-plus performances and raved critical success. Ricky Davao originated the role of Bongbong, Tricia Amper was Kris.
Though the Romeo and Juliet falling in love ingredient never happened for real, in 1995, Aquino interviewed Bongbong Marcos in her talk show in RPN 9 which literally stirred the hornet’s nest and dismayed the majority of the Aquino believers, supporters and so-called lovers of democracy.
Ups and downs
All of Kris Aquino’s personal triumphs and shenanigans are chronicled and documented on archival footages, newspapers, recordings and, in this day and age of social media, full access to it are in the most popular search engines.
Aquino’s honesty, her habit of spilling all the beans, cleaning and clearing out all the skeletons in her closet, opening her mini and big Pandora’s boxes, had a polarizing effect on the public. It was a case of information overkill on one side, and on the flip side, the truth and nothing but the truth bore golden fruits for Aquino.
Her “honesty is the best policy” manner of handling the twists and turns of her personal life and career made her more credible, loved — with her adoring public wanting to protect her from all hurt and pain. Kris Aquino became the distant cousin, long lost sister and best friend we love and hate but always love anyway, and that woman who will do anything and everything for love.
Kind and sincere
As an entertainment writer, an exclusive and personal interview with Kris Aquino is an ardent wish. It is simply impossible now because of her health condition.
My encounters with her was always courtesy of Kuya Dindo Balares. From time to time, when I wrote about her in a column, I would send links sent to Kuya Dindo and they were forwarded to her.
One of Kris’ comment to a column of mine was: “Para siyang tunay na nanay magsulat (He writes like a real mom).” Kilig!
A black dress, a gift from her that I only wear during the most special of occasions, was made for me by her trusted designer.
And a message, prior to her being in her present condition, that she would make me part of an online publication that would be similar to that of the Huffington Post, though it never materialized, makes me smile every time I recall it because, pumasa ang panulat ko panlasa niya (my writing was to her taste).
“Please tell them to continue to pray for me” was her request to Kuya Dindo as she concluded their message exchanges.
Yes, Kris Aquino, I am one, with the many who continuously pray for you. Always remember, GOD HEALS. LOVE HEALS. The whole of show business misses you, and look forward to your grandest and most fabulous comeback!