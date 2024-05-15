And so it is true...

The curse of Siargao is real and it is happening right in front of my eyes! While the first rain of May has just started in Metro Manila, the sun is still shining brightly here in Siargao.

In case you haven’t heard, there’s this tale circulating in Siargao about the “Siargao curse,” which means that when you come to the island for the first time, you’ll either won’t want to leave or will pledge to return. The tale has it that this island is a trap for anyone visiting Siargao for the first time.

Many of my acquaintances have testified and even proved that the curse is real, but of course as a journalist I wouldn’t believe it unless I experienced it myself.

Other than being known as the country’s surfing capital, Siargao can be seen on the Philippine map as a tear-drop shaped island with a perfect location off the northeastern coast of Surigao del Norte.

Other than the great waves perfect for beginner and veteran surfers, Siargao also offers snorkeling spots, diving areas, and waterfalls, lagoons, and caves. How come this island is so blessed with natural wonders?

As someone who travels a lot, Siargao really intrigued me. Why are these actors settling down on this island? Andi Eigenman, Nadine Lustre, multi-media creative artists of Island Art Siargao, and many others. Why are they all coming here?

Well, the island is indeed a hidden gem. It is more than just its natural beauty and a tropical paradise. The island and the people have preserved its unique culture and landscapes, creating a welcoming peaceful provincial life free of pollutants and away from the stress of Metro Manila. Who would not want to dive into the enchanting allure of Siargao?

From Butuan airport, we traveled from the improved Port of Surigao one and a half hours to the island of Siargao on a fast ferry; it would have taken four hours via roro vessel.

If you would notice, the ports still have evident scars from the brunt of the devastating typhoon “Odette” in 2021. It can be recalled that 160 ports were affected by that storm, including Lipata in Surigao City, Liloan and San Ricardo in Northern Samar, as well as several ports under the Port Management Office of Bohol. Since then, the Philippine Ports Authority has extended relief and reconstruction aid to the ports directly under it.

Some of the PPA port employees told us they came to work wearing party dress and gowns to keep the ports running after their houses and belongings were damaged by the typhoon. These were the stories of Ardell Arana, Lady Dayana Basco, Senci Cagampang, and Reynaldo Garrido and our port police officer Dixon Gonzales. Their dedication to their jobs and to the people of Siargao did not go unnoticed by port manager Froilan Caturla.

PPA general manager Jay Santiago vowed to repair the ports affected by the super typhoon. Right now, Dapa port in Siargao is fully operational with a 200 passenger terminal capacity, while Lipata port is still completely damaged but will be reconstructed within this year. Typhoon ”Odette,” the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines in 2021, made landfall on 14 December, battering the Visayas, Mindanao and parts of Luzon.

If you come to Siargao, the PPA ports are the bridge connecting the foreigners and local visitors to the island and to its people’s way of life. Dapa Port is just 15 minutes away from General Luna Tourism road and 30 minutes from the most famous Cloud 9 surfing area and Corridor Island. Del Carmen Port is 30 minutes away from Sugba lagoon and Kawhagan island and the famous Magpupungko Rock formation. So you might want to consider #PPAsyalTayo using the ports under PPA.

Some people go to Siargao to move on from previous relationships, and now I can see why this is a perfect destination for the moving on process. This island gives the impression that you can live your life and start over again no matter what happened in the past.

It tells you that there’s more to life than being sad, lonely, and sulky. It gives you fresh vibes of new beginnings or a new start in life after removing those people in your life you had said you would grow old with.

Most of the people here have found themselves forever on this island after coming off a breakup. Some are solo travelers seeking a new perspective in life or a break from the usual desk job. Some travelers are group of friends who hadn’t seen each other for years and families from foreign countries treating their kids to a well-deserved island life experience.

Legend has it that those who take a piece of Siargao with them are destined to return. Yes, the island has a way of ensuring that you will always be drawn back to it. So be a Siargao stranger no more. Its magnetic charm will always be a part of my story and, who knows, maybe your story too. Well, see you because we are on the same boat!