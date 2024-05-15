Scheffler joins star-studded flight

LOUISVILLE (AFP) — Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler will join fellow reigning major champions Brian Harman and Wyndham Clark for the first two rounds of the PGA Championship while second-ranked Rory McIlroy joins Justin Rose and Dustin Johnson.

Pairings were unveiled by the PGA of America on Tuesday for the first and second rounds at Valhalla on Thursday and Friday.

Scheffler, who became a father for the first time last week, won his second Masters title last month and opens Thursday off the first tee at 2:13 p.m. alongside fellow Americans Harman, the 2023 British Open champion, and Clark, last year’s US Open winner.

Scheffler has won four of his past five starts, taking titles at Bay Hill, the Players Championship, the Masters and the Heritage before taking the past three weeks off for the arrival of his new son.

McIlroy goes off the 10th tee at 8:15 a.m. Thursday alongside two-time major winner Dustin Johnson and England’s Rose, the 2013 US Open champion.

Starting in the group ahead of McIlroy’s trio, 11 minutes earlier, will be 15-time major winner Tiger Woods, Australia’s Adam Scott and American Keegan Bradley.

The group ahead of that features world No. 3 Xander Schauffele, the reigning Olympic champion seeking his first major victory after a runner-up effort to McIlroy last week at Quail Hollow.