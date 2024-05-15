Photos

Sariaya locals and tourists feast on "Pinagong"

LOOK: Thousands of Sariaya locals and tourists made history with the first ever "Pinagong" eating activity during the 25th Agawan Festival at the Sariaya Quezon Town Plaza on Wednesday, 15 May 2024. Led by Sariaya Mayor Marcelo Gayeta, a total of 1,800 Sariaya locals and tourists participated in eating the town's unique and delicious bread, "Pinagong". The activity was supported by the Universal Robina Corporation (URC) Flour Division, represented by its Sales, Marketing and Distribution Director Naida Ebora, together with the local government unit of Sariaya, Quezon, through its Tourism, Culture, and the Arts Office, headed by Marivic Gayeta.