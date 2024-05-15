Phl Embassy in Beijing receives 'hate emails'

The Philippine Embassy in China has reportedly received hate emails from Chinese citizens, amid the increasing tension between Manila and Beijing in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

This was revealed by Philippine Consul General in Beijing Arnel Talisayon during Wednesday's deliberation of the Commission on Appointments (CA) on his ad interim appointment, and other career diplomats.

"We have not received any reports of harassment from the Filipinos in China but of course, officially, the Philippine Embassy in Beijing, sometimes, we get hate emails from unnamed Chinese citizens," Talisayon told lawmakers.

"But for the Filipino citizens, we have not heard anything so far," he added.

He made the remarks after Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa inquired whether the Philippine Embassy in China is aware of any harassment towards Filipinos in China.

Tensions between the two countries have risen over the past years due to its overlapping claims in the West Philippine Sea, a portion of the South China Sea.

Professional

Talisayon also asserted that despite the maritime differences between the two countries, diplomatic officials with whom he directly engaged have been professional.

"All of the engagements I have had with them, [they] have been professional and cordial," he said.

China claims the vast South China Sea, including the West Philippine Sea, which is within the Philippines' 200-nautical mile exclusive economic zone.

Its historic "nine-dash line claim," however, was rejected by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in 2016 after it favored Manila's sovereign rights in the area.