Pasay closes ‘Libreng Sakay’ routes for Malibay Fiesta

The Pasay City government has implemented alternative pick-up and drop-off points for Toyota Community Shuttle’s “Libreng Sakay” following road closures to give way for the upcoming festivities in the area.

According to the local government, C. Jose and P. Santos streets would be closed to vehicles today from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. to give way for the Malibay Fiesta.

The Malibay Fiesta is a celebration for their patron St. John Nepomucene, better known to the locals as “Tata Juan.”

The same streets will also be closed on 17 May from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. for the Flores de Maria celebration. It will also be closed from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on 26 May.

Meanwhile, pick-up and drop-off at the Malibay Plaza will be temporarily suspended on 16 May and 26 May.

Instead, the local government unit said the Toyota shuttle “Libreng Sakay” alternative pick-up and drop-off point would be at the Malibay Mercury Drug.

The free rides will operate normally except on the mentioned days.