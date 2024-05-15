Norway recognizes Filipino seafarers’ STCW certificates

The maritime authorities of the Philippines and Norway have signed an agreement for the recognition of Filipino seafarers’ Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping Convention for Seafarers (STCW) certificates.

Maritime Industry Authority administrator Sonia Malaluan and Norwegian Maritime Authority director general of shipping and navigation Alf Tore Sorheim signed the deal at the Norwegian Embassy in Manila on 13 May.

“This agreement aims to facilitate the recognition of seafarers’ certificates, to maintain high standards of safety, competence, and professionalism within the global maritime industry,” Malaluan said.

The pact assures the continued employment of thousands of Filipino seafarers in Norway’s merchant fleet, the fourth largest in the world consisting of 1,634 registered ocean-going vessels, by being compliant with regulations on competency and training.

“Quality assurance and inspection mechanisms are also incorporated into the agreement, with provisions for periodic inspections of approved facilities and procedures. This aspect underscores the commitment to upholding rigorous standards and continuous improvement in maritime training and certification practices,” Marina said in a statement.