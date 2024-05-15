Muntinlupa equips young citizens with road safety training

More than 400 elementary and high school learners from different public and private schools in Muntinlupa City participated in the Batang Munti Masunurin Road Safety Training at South Park Center in Muntinlupa City.

Mayor Ruffy Biazon expressed his full-support in this worthwhile activity for the youth. “Ang kabataan ay pedestrians din at gumagamit ng kalsada kaya importante na marunong silang magbasa ng signages at alam ang mga patakaran nito. Gusto nating bawat Muntinlupeño ay familiar sa rules and regulations at may disiplina sa kalsada para sa isang mas ligtas na Muntinlupa,” he said.

These collaborative efforts by the City Government of Muntinlupa through the Youth Affairs and Sports Development Office (YASDO), Disaster Resilience and Reduction Management (DRRM), and Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) aim to equip young learners with proper ways to observe road, bicycle, and traffic safety and to familiarize them as well with the proper traffic signs and symbols.

Participants actively pay attention in simulation-based training and were tasked to present their learnings on the topics shared by MMDA’s in-house lecturers.

“Nagsasagawa tayo ng road safety training at an early age para maging disiplinado and proactive members of the society ang ating mga kabataan sa pamamagitan ng pagsunod sa basic traffic rules as well as having a safety-first mindset at all times,” added by Josephine Vergara of MMDA.

As part of the culminating activity, student participants visited the MMDA’s Children’s Road and Safety Park with a child-sized infrastructure and miniature building structures for interactive experiential learning in observing traffic rules and regulations and by understanding road safety in a controlled setting.

Muntinlupa LGU seriously considers this initiative in support of its Kaayusan / Kaligtasan Agenda authored by Mayor Ruffy Biazon in building a resilient and safe environment for all its citizens.