Kalibo, Ormoc host PPS junior netfest

The Palawan Pawnshop tennis series unveils two simultaneous tournaments today in Kalibo, Aklan and Ormoc City with both Group 2 tournaments attracting a significant number of participants, highlighting the strong engagement in the country’s premier junior circuit.

The Tamagos Cup tournament at the Kalibo 1 courts boasts over 200 entries, led by Sandra Bautista and Maxene Panizales, who are both competing in the girls’ 16U and 18U categories. Jann Ian Ituriaga leads the boys’ field in these top two divisions.

Top contenders in the girls’ 12U and 14U categories are Theriz Zapatos and Michael Suarez, while Ciaran Alipo-on, Phine Billones and Drig Escobar are set to challenge top seed Francisco de Juan III in the boys’ 12U division of the event serving as part of the PPS-PEPP circuit, organized by Palawan Pawnshop under the leadership of president/CEO Bobby Castro.

De Juan is also vying in the 14U side, which features top ranked John Rafael Santiago, Rizzjun Labindao and Alipo-on, while Abby Castigador, Kate Chavez, Arianne Tiongko and Arielle Opoc are among the key players in the youngest 10-and-under unisex division of the event sponsored by Tamagos Confectioneries.

The Kalibo tournament, originally scheduled for last week, was moved to accommodate the Western Visayas Regional Athletic Association, according to event organizer Bobby Mangunay.

Simultaneously, fierce competition is expected at the Mayor Lucy Torres-Gomez tournament at the Ormoc Midtown court, with over 150 players competing for top honors and ranking points in the five-day tournament sanctioned by Philta and Universal Tennis and presented by Dunlop with support from ICON Golf and Sports.