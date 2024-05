LATEST

GADON ASKS ZUBIRI TO REMOVE 'BATO'

Presidential Adviser for Poverty Alleviation, Secretary Larry Gadon, in a video message to Senate President Miguel Zubiri, is requesting the removal of Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa as Committee Chairman for Public Order and Illegal Drugs, claiming that the Filipino people's money has been wasted in that committee hearings. | via Jing Villamente FULL STORY: https://tribune.net.ph/2024/05/15/gadon-asks-zubiri-to-remove-bato-as-committee-chair