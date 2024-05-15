‘Doberman’ walks into lion’s den

Undefeated Filipino flyweight Dave “Doberman” Apolinario heads into the lion’s den in his bold bid to win the International Boxing Federation (IBF) 112-lb crown.

The title showdown featuring Angel Ayala of Mexico and Apolinario was formalized early Wednesday morning when Zanfer Promotions won the rights to stage the fight during a purse bidding.

The Tijuana-based Zanfer Promotions beat Ohashi Promotions with a bid of $255,000. The Yokohama-based outfit, which also promotes Naoya Inoue, bid $215,000.

Apolinario, 25, and Ayala, 23, are the IBF’s leading contenders.

The target date and venue will be announced soon.

“But it’s going to be in Mexico,” Mike Pelayo, who manages Apolinario, told DAILY TRIBUNE, noting that the fight could happen sometime in August.

Ayala is also unbeaten with a 17-0 win-loss card with seven knockouts.

Apolinario, hailing from General Santos City, packs a 20-0 slate with 14 knockouts.

Last February in Tokyo, Apolinario had to pick himself up from the floor before flattening Thailand’s Tanes Ongjunta.

To rev up for Ayala, the camp of Apolinario is planning to send the hard-hitting southpaw to Japan for training camp.

There is also a plan to set up camp in Los Angeles but Apolinario doesn’t have a United States visa.

“The problem is that Dave doesn’t have a visa and he had been denied thrice. But I would again try to get him one,” Pelayo said.

But if it doesn’t work out again, Pelayo said that Apolinario will just train in Japan and fly directly to Mexico.

Plan B is for Apolinario to train in isolation in Baguio City in coordination with his close pal JC Mananquil of SanMan Boxing, Pelayo said.

“It’s going to be tough so he has to be in the best shape ever,” Pelayo added.

Ayala has never fought outside Mexico.