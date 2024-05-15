'Child wonder' FAMAS award sold

Entrepreneur and former child actor Nino Muhlach gave Boss Toyo one of his prized awards from the Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) in exchange for P500,000, which the local pawnstar stalwart describes as “priceless” and will become part of his future museum.

In an episode of Pinoy Pawnstars last Monday, Boss Toyo haggled with Muhlach, who personally visited the content creator's shop in Quezon City to personally give one of his five FAMAS awards and make it as part of his collection.

“Take good care of it and restore it if possible,” Muhlach told Boss Toyo.

Boss Toyo said that he wants to restore the award to its original state and showcase it in his planned museum alongside also the award that Jiro Manio sold to him a few months ago.

Muhlach, on the other hand, said that it was Toyo who personally inquired about the award and decided to sell to the content creator one of the five Best Child Performer awards that he received in his career.

“I decided to give it to him, but he needs to take care of it seriously, restore it and put it in his museum because I wad not able to take care of it. That’s our deal,” Muhlach said.

Boss Toyo said Muhlach's FAMAS award is one of his dream items as he wants to note how Muhlach changed Filipino entertainment through his movies with famed Filipino actors such as the King of Filipino movies and legends -- Fernando Poe Jr. and Dolphy.

"You are the barometer of a ‘child actor’ because we have to remember nobody does it better than you,” Toyo said.

Apart from the award, Muhlach gave to Boss Toyo some of the theater lobby cards from the movies he starred in and produced.