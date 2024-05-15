Caravan of services brought to Davao brgys

DAVAO CITY — The City’s Peace 911 conducted a caravan and medical mission in Barangay Baganihan, Marilog District as part of activities for its 6th anniversary last 10 May.

Around 810 clients were able to avail of the different services from local and national government offices, and partner organizations.

Lawyer Jonah Presto, the focal person of Peace 911, said that of the number, 345 availed of free medical services, and 465 got services from various government agencies, both local and national.

Medical services offered during the medical mission include free medical consultation, eye check-ups with free reading glasses and prescription glasses, free immunization and nutrition programs, laboratory services, dental services and family planning, among others.

On the other hand, Presto attributed the success of Peace 911 to the trust they were able to build in the community through collaboration and ensuring that the concerns of every stakeholder were being addressed.

“Even after the city was declared insurgency-free, the challenge is how to sustain it. We have to avoid going back to the way it was,” she said.