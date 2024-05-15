Aboitiz Foundation expands social impact across Phl

The Aboitiz Foundation, along with the Philippine Coast Guard and the Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Monday, 13 May, to solidify their collaboration across the Philippines.

Through this partnership, resources, and efforts are being channeled to effect meaningful change in various sectors including leadership development, job creation, climate action through environmental conservation, and the provision of nature-based solutions. The joint programs are designed to build capacities, enhance readiness, and foster a spirit of resilience.

Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar, the Aboitiz Group Chief Reputation and Sustainability Officer and President of the Aboitiz Foundation, emphasized the importance of collaboration in achieving societal improvement. She highlighted that such joint efforts align with the foundation's belief in the power of unity and the significant impact of working together towards common goals.

“The essence of our partnership is rooted in a shared vision—a safer, more prosperous, and sustainably developed community. It is about changing today with the future in mind. It's about ensuring that our initiatives not only meet immediate needs but also lay foundations for future generations to thrive,” said Hontiveros-Malvar.

The signatories of the memorandum include Hontiveros-Malvar, Mardi Suplido-Mapa, Chief Operating Officer of the Aboitiz Foundation, CG VADM Rolando Punzalan Jr., Deputy Commandant for Operations of the Philippine Coast Guard, and Armando Balilo, Commander of the Coast Guard Civil Relation Service. The memorandum was signed at the Philippine Coast Guard’s National Headquarters.

Under the agreement, the Aboitiz Foundation will source the necessary goods and provide financial support for the successful implementation and execution of the Planned Project Activities (PPAs). The Philippine Coast Guard will contribute manpower during the implementation of these activities and offer transportation assets as needed, facilitating the movement of goods from specified locations to their destinations or affected areas, subject to the approval of relevant offices.

The Philippine Coast Guard will provide security assistance to the project teams within its territorial jurisdiction during the execution of the PPAs. In areas where the Philippine Coast Guard is not the primary agency responsible for peace and order, it will coordinate with relevant agencies prior to implementing the PPAs, and if necessary, request additional assistance.

“We are proud and honored to embark on this journey together. With our combined resources, energy, and efforts, we hope to effectively implement initiatives that address crucial aspects of societal development, primarily focusing on environmental protection and disaster management,” said CG VADM Rolando Punzalan Jr.

The Aboitiz Foundation values partnerships and collaboration as foundational elements in achieving shared goals. This partnership with the Philippine Coast Guard exemplifies the transformative power of collective effort, demonstrating how cooperation can change the present and shape the future for all involved.