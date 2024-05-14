Zubiri urges colleagues to keep inquiries non-political

Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri on Monday urged colleagues to spare all upper chamber inquiries from issues of politics.

Zubiri called on lawmakers to preserve the integrity of the Philippine Senate during the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs’ public hearing on the alleged leak of Philippine Drugs Enforcement Agency documents.

“We will not allow the Senate hearings to be used for politics. I caution our colleagues to be very careful not to use hearings in aid of political persecution,” he said.

Zubiri said the Senate hearings are important in the development of effective laws for the country and, as such, “these should be fair and based on evidence.”

“What we are protecting here is the institution – the Senate. Very soon we will also discuss the gentleman’s agreement with China. I will also air the same caution to the committee members there,” he warned.

Zubiri added. “Let us be careful lest there would be reputational damage. Let us not use this for politics. Let us continue our job to remain truthful to our mandate to the Philippine Senate and to the Filipino people.”

PDEA leaks probe

At the hearing, Senator Jinggoy Estrada emphasized the need to prioritize evidence-based discourse during the chamber’s hearings and avoid providing a platform for those who manipulate the truth for personal gain or hidden agendas.

“It is crucial that our legislative processes uphold the principles of truth, integrity, and fairness,” he said.

Estrada said allowing the dissemination of false information and fabricated narratives “not only undermines the credibility of our institutions but also jeopardizes the pursuit of genuine justice and accountability.”

He also noted the need to carefully determine the “fact and fiction and maintaining a commitment to truthfulness.”

“I call upon the Senate Public Order Committee to uphold its duty to the Filipino people by exercising due diligence in verifying the veracity of information presented before it and by refraining from legitimizing falsehoods and fabricated stories,” Estrada said.

Not legitimizing falsehood

Reacting to Estrada’s statement, Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa said the panel’s inquiry into the alleged leaked PDEA documents “is not “legitimizing falsehood.”

“When you say that I’m legitimizing falsehood? I’d like to disagree that we’re not entertaining, but thank you for this reminder. Kaya nga tayo nagkakaroon ng hearing, to hear everyone para pakinggan natin sila,” he said.

Dela Rosa, who chairs the panel leading the inquiry, underscored that the ongoing motu proprio investigation on the alleged PDEA leaks was conducted only “in aid of legislation.”

“Wala po tayong hidden agenda dito (We don’t have any hidden agenda here). It’s not for us to evaluate ‘yung mga sinasabi nila kung totoo o hindi (if they’re saying are not true or not),” he said.

Estrada has been questioning the credibility of Jonathan Morales as one of the primary resource persons in the hearing.

“We have yet to determine the veracity of such accusations to suppress a witness’ testimony. Though this is an allegation worthy of being seriously addressed, let us be reminded not to veer off course of the destination we intend to reach. May we remain focused despite distractions,” he said.

Speak only truth

Hence, Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, appealed to resource persons to speak only of truth throughout the investigation.

“I would like to clarify that our objective here is to shed light on the matter and to uncover the whole truth in these allegations, nothing but the truth no more, no less,” Go said.

On the other hand, Senator Francis Tolentino introduced Senate Bill No 2667, also known as the “National Security Information Clearance Act” seeking for the establishment of a procedure for classifying and safeguarding classified information and providing appropriate penalties.

Penalizing leaks of classified info

During the inquiry, Tolentino did not inhibit the evidentiary and ultimate facts concerning the PDEA leaks. Instead, he focused on pushing the establishment of clear laws regarding classified information.

He said there’s a lack of specific penalties for violations in the existing memorandum circular no. 78, s.1964 and Executive Order No. 608, s. 2007.

“We need to have a law that would address the handling, storage, distribution, and accounting of classified information. Wala tayong batas, administrative sanctions lang ang meron,” Tolentino noted.

At the hearing, Justice Undersecretary Raul Vasquez admitted that the country has no law penalizing the leaking of classified information as a crime.

Thus, Tolentino pushed further for Senate Bill 2667 to be included in the committee report and submitted to the plenary for consideration.

“This initiative will help fill the existing gaps in legislation and aid in addressing similar issues in the future,” he said.

Dela Rosa set the next inquiry on the matter on 20 May.

He said he would issue a subpoena to former executive secretary Paquito Ochoa Jr. over his absence on Monday’s Senate’s inquiry on the matter.

Dela Rosa previously invited social media vlogger Maharlika, who caused the investigation to be called for.