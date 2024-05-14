This year’s Virgin Labfest (VLF) will be introducing new untried, untested and unstaged plays with the theme “pintog,” bursting with narratives discussing the intricate and luminal layers of the human experience.

Set A, with the sub-theme “dilemma,” will feature Hans Pieter Arao’s Vengeance of the Gods, Rick Patriarca’s Love on the Brain and Lino Balmes’ Ningas.

Vengeance of the Gods centers on the aftermath of a supernatural possession that happens in public. While the town mayor’s chief of staff tries to handle the situation, the father of the one possessed opposes him, trying to bring the staff along in his quest for justice.

Based on an event in Cagayan, Arao delves into his fascination with the continued trust, belief and credence still placed in folk beliefs even in this era of science and technology.

His fascination led him to explore that theme, saying that “it struck me that people still believe deeply in folk beliefs. So, I just wanted to explore that.”

Arao admits that his play doesn’t preach, but rather urges the audience not to forget. “If we forget, then how do we know there is even a problem,” said the playwright.