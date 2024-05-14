The First Lady’s Corner: FL presses revival of local movies

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos on Tuesday met with Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) Chair Diorella Maria “Lala” G. Sotto-Antonio to discuss strategies for rekindling the interest of local audiences in Filipino films.

The meeting, held in the First Lady’s office in Malacañang, served as a platform for both leaders to explore various strategies to lure moviegoers back to the theaters.

“Productive discussions today with MTRCB Chair Lala

Sotto-Antonio on how to revive the interest of Filipino moviegoers,” Araneta-Marcos said.

“Muli nating tangkilikin ang pelikulang Pilipino (Let’s support Filipino films again),” she added. Details of their meeting were not disclosed.

The MTRCB was established in 1985 by Presidential Decree 1986 to oversee and categorize entertainment media like movies, TV shows and promotional materials.

Additionally, the MTRCB was created to earn revenue for the government from the visual arts and to “promote a

values-based media and entertainment culture.”