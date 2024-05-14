Suarez sets sights on bigger prize

Rio Olympics veteran Charly Suarez admits time is not on his side.

But the world-rated super-featherweight insists he won’t hesitate to step up to the plate and fight for a world title once an offer is presented to him.

The unbeaten Suarez is turning 36 in August and believes he is ripe for a world title shot.

“I have lots of experience fighting in the amateurs and I take care of myself,” Suarez told DAILY TRIBUNE in an interview.

Holding a 17-0 win-loss slate with nine knockouts, Suarez currently holds the International Boxing Organization and International Boxing Federation Intercontinental 130-lb crown.

But the Davao del Norte native wants to upgrade this to the regular championship.

Handled by the group of Ilocos Sur politician and businessman Chavit Singson, Suarez is coming off a win over Luis Coria in Corpus Christi, Texas, and is eagerly awaiting word from Bob Arum’s Top Rank Inc. as to his next fight.

“I was told I would fight again in August because this year, I was guaranteed three fights in 2024,” said the three-time Southeast Asian Games champion and 2014 Asian Games silver medalist.

Having turned professional in 2019, Suarez still believes that he can compete with the division’s very best.

Besides, during his amateur days, he battled the resurgent Vasiliy Lomachenko, who had just won the IBF lightweight plum with a sensational knockout of George Kambosos in Perth, Australia.

“I was injured when we fought,” Suarez said. “But I stood my ground.”

Trained by his former national team buddy Delfin Boholst, Suarez is upbeat about his chances of fulfilling his dream of becoming a world champion.

“I also study strength and conditioning. So, when I am in training, I apply the things that I have learned from attending seminars about conditioning, diet and preparation.”

And that’s exactly the reason why even at this age, Suarez remains fresh and competitive.

“I don’t go into a fight over-trained. I phase myself during the preparation because you don’t want to leave everything in training camp. If you do, you get burned out.”

With Singson providing solid backup to his bold bid, Suarez looks poised to join the growing list of Filipino world champions soon.

“Apart from winning a world title, my advocacy is to inspire the youth — the young people so they become model citizens. This is what I am going to do when I leave boxing,” Suarez said, noting that he has spoken several times to the youth about the essence of values and sportsmanship.

Take a bow, Charly Suarez.