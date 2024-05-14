Strong Group gets Jones Cup mission

Strong Group Athletics has been given the authority to form a team that will represent the country in the 43rd William Jones Cup set from 13 to 21 July in Taipei, Taiwan.

This marks the first time SGA is competing in the prestigious annual cagefest with no less than the leadership of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas backing it up.

“Strong Group Athletics has been contributing to Philippine sports by supporting athletes and national sports associations (NSAs) such as the SBP. Mr. Frank Lao, his son Jacob, and Strong Group have shared their desire to bring back the Jones Cup championship trophy to the country and bring joy to Filipinos overseas,” SBP executive director Erika Dy said.

“The SBP is thankful for their partnership in this Jones Cup mission,” she added.

SGA president Jacob Lao emphasized the organization’s commitment to showcasing Filipino talent on the international stage.

“Strong Group Athletics was formed to help in showcasing what the Filipino athlete can do on the international stage,” he said.

“We are grateful to the SBP for allowing us to compete in the prestigious William Jones Cup and bring joy to the overseas Filipino workers in Taiwan just like what we did in Dubai a few months ago.”

In January 2024, Strong Group Athletics made a mark in international basketball by finishing second in the Dubai International Basketball Championship, led by a stellar team featuring Dwight Howard, Kevin Quiambao, Justine Baltazar, Jordan Heading and Andre Roberson.

For the upcoming William Jones Cup, Strong Group Athletics will be under the guidance of coaches Charles Tiu and Rajko Toroman.

Tiu, who previously clinched victory in 2016 and 2019 with Mighty Sports, expressed his determination in helping the soon-to-be-formed squad reach greater heights.

“We will form a team that will be ready to win it all and that Filipinos will be proud of.”

“I am hoping to bring back the Jones Cup championship to the Philippines after some time. It would be a moment of immense pride for our nation, and we’re committed to working tirelessly to make this dream a reality.”

Strong Group Athletics is currently in the process of signing players for the tournament.