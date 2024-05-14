SOCIAL SET

Rewards of being a mom

The best thing about being a mom is undoubtedly raising children. They provide unconditional love and joy into our lives.  Seeing them smile, learn and grow is an incredibly rewarding experience.

Mothers have the privilege of imprinting their values on a tiny person and hoping to make a positive difference in the world.

Raising children likewise teaches parents to prioritize family. It is a journey filled with sacrifices from dedicating time and money to curbing personal freedoms.

The key is to treasure children and treat them with respect. In other words, guide them with love. While it is not always easy, being a mom is the most rewarding job in the world!

Let’s read on what Cebuana moms are most grateful for as they raised their children:

Maxcy and Marivic Borromeo with their five sons Chipi, Andre, Marco, Paulo and Jonel.
Annette Mendezona with daughter Marianne.
Alessa and Ian Borromeo with mom Lisette Garcia.
Marget and Chichi Villarica with children Monica Cusi, Miki and Carlo.
Marivic Borromeo

Witnessing unselfish acts, seeing them tackle challenges independently, observing their kindness towards others are my greatest rewards as a mom.

Lisette Garcia

Bonding with my children is my greatest joy as it strengthens our relationship and promotes well-being by providing emotional support and a sense of security. It instills good habits and respect for parental authority.

Annette Mendezona

The most rewarding aspect in raising Marianne is that we were able to give her all the love and attention. Best of all, she didn’t turn out to be a spoiled child as what people say of an only child.

Marget Villarica

Seeing my children happy with their own families and being successful in their own careers is the most rewarding aspect of being a mom.

Therese Gonzalez

I find fulfillment in nurturing and experiencing profound love from my children. Motherhood is a privilege and a journey of personal and emotional growth.

Joy Onglatco

Motherhood is a gift. My daughters have taught me to learn, listen, nurture, protect and, most of all, to love unconditionally.

Cyd Patterson

Motherhood is embracing the blessing that we are God’s confirmation that life should go on.

(seated) Cyd Patterson with daughter Lys and sons Mykl, Jym and Kym.
Eduard Loop with mom Honey.
Joy Onglatco with daughters Sansan and Chin.
THERESE Gonzalez with her children Adrianne, Marc and Aimil.
