Rewards of being a mom

The best thing about being a mom is undoubtedly raising children. They provide unconditional love and joy into our lives. Seeing them smile, learn and grow is an incredibly rewarding experience.

Mothers have the privilege of imprinting their values on a tiny person and hoping to make a positive difference in the world.

Raising children likewise teaches parents to prioritize family. It is a journey filled with sacrifices from dedicating time and money to curbing personal freedoms.

The key is to treasure children and treat them with respect. In other words, guide them with love. While it is not always easy, being a mom is the most rewarding job in the world!

Let’s read on what Cebuana moms are most grateful for as they raised their children: