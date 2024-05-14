QC massage parlor raided for alleged sex trafficking

Operatives from Quezon City Police District (QCPD) raided massage parlor offering "extra service" to male customers on Monday, 13 May 2024.

QCPD Director P/Brig.Gen. Redrico Maranan said the owner and the receptionist and the male cashier of Mira Spa, located in Commonwealth Avenue, Quezon City, were booked for human trafficking.

The cops received a notice from the Quezon City Business Permits and Licensing Department (QC-BPLD) regarding the illegal activities at Mira Spa offering 'extra service' to the customers aside from doing massage therapy.

Upon validation of the aforesaid illegal activities, the authorities set an entrapment operation on 13 May 2024 at 10:20 PM. An undercover operative posed as a customer availing a massage from a female therapist who got offered an 'extra service'.

The arrested suspects will be charged with violation of R.A. 9208 or Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act as amended by R.A. 11862 or the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2022 while the 12 female victims who were rescued were turned over to the QC-SSDD for proper disposition.

Maranan commended the operatives for their successful operation which resulted in the arrest of the suspects.

“Ito ay magsisilbing babala sa mga taong gumagawa ng ganitong iligal na aktibidad dahil mabigat ang parusa ng batas dito, may pagkakakulong na mula 20 taon hanggang 40 taon at multa na di bababa sa isang milyong piso pag natunayang nagkasala,” Maranan said.