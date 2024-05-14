PRC: 7,749 pass nursing board exam

A total of 7,749 out of 11,116 examinees passed the May 2024 Philippine Nurse Licensure Exam (PNLE), the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced Monday night.

Abigail Escueta Cayanan from St. Jude College - Dasmariñas, Cavite topped the licensure exam with a rating of 92.60.

Meanwhile, Cavite State University, Southern State University - Lucban, and University of Mindanao-Davao all posted a 100 percent passing rate.

PRC released the results four days after the last day of exams.

The board exams were conducted on 6 to 7 May at PRC testing centers located in Metro Manila, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Calapan, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Palawan, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga.