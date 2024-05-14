Phl lays bare China’s frenzied reclamation

The Philippines said Tuesday it has “concrete evidence” China is constructing artificial islands and in the process damaging coral reefs at Escoda (Sabina) Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, Commodore Jay Tarriela, rejected China’s claim the Philippines is spreading disinformation.

“The findings of the PCG, which confirm China’s construction of artificial islands and extensive damage to the coral system, are supported by concrete evidence,” Tarriela said.

He said that China, through its Foreign Ministry official Wang Wenbin, cannot dismiss these findings after the Philippines documented the presence of Chinese vessels in the area.

“The Philippines has repeatedly spread rumors, deliberately vilified China, and tried to mislead the international community. None of those attempts will succeed,” said Wang in a media briefing in Beijing. (See related story)

Wang warned the Philippines “to stop making irresponsible remarks, face up to the facts, and return to the right track of properly handling maritime disputes through negotiation and consultation.”

Miles away, Tarriela criticized China’s ecological record, calling it “the only country in the region that disregards environmental concerns.”

Fascinating

“What I find truly fascinating about China is their ability to employ deception, denial, and false narratives while projecting a facade of concern for regional stability,” Tarriela said.

He said the Philippines, in contrast, is committed to transparency and has exposed China’s “true actions and motives” through “compelling images and videos.”

“Our primary objective is only to expose the truth and unveil China’s pretense,” Tarriela said.

He questioned how a single PCG vessel could provoke a response from over 30 Chinese maritime militia ships, China Coast Guard vessels, People’s Liberation Army Navy warships, and research vessels at Escoda Shoal.

“It is time to stop lying and be man enough to own your unlawful plans that are in progress,” he added.

Coral dumping

Tarriela said Chinese vessels have reportedly dumped crushed corals near Escoda Shoal, which can be used to create “artificial islands.”

He said the PCG has sent the BRP Teresa Magbanua, one of the largest ships in its fleet, to Escoda Shoal to monitor the activities of the Chinese vessels.

Two other PCG ships, the BRP Cabra and BRP Malabrigo, are also on rotational deployment at Escoda Shoal, he added.

The Coast Guard also suspected that China dumped corals in Sandy Cay and was able to expand its land area.

73% back stronger response

Meanwhile, the National Security Council said it is considering a stronger military response in the West Philippine Sea following a recent poll showing 73 percent of Filipinos support prioritizing military action in the face of the territorial threats.

National Security Adviser Eduardo Año said the government will “progressively build up our defense capabilities to effectively deter any and every threat to our nation’s peace and security.”

Año said that 68 percent of Filipinos support the ongoing modernization of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

“We thank the Filipino people for their support and they can be assured that, guided by the President, we will continue to assert our rights and push back against illegal, coercive, aggressive, and deceptive tactics,” he said.

Año emphasized that the Philippines prefers peaceful resolutions but has the right to defend itself under international law.

Peace and security

The survey also showed that Filipinos believe “there can be no peace without security, and that there will be no security without peace.”

Año said the AFP modernization is not just for defense but also to improve the country’s ability to conduct humanitarian and disaster response operations.

He appealed to Congress to support the AFP modernization program and allocate sufficient funds for its implementation.

The upgrade is seen as crucial for implementing the Philippines’ defense strategy and resolving territorial disputes in the West Philippine Sea.

Tensions had been heightened by reports of China Coast Guard and maritime militia vessels in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

The Philippines has exclusive rights to explore and use the resources within its EEZ, which was affirmed by a 2016 Arbitral Ruling that also shot down China’s claim to nearly the entire South China Sea.

The South China Sea overlaps the West Philippine Sea, thus the entanglements between Beijing and Manila.