PFF brings Ferre back

A familiar face in Philippine football returned as former national team coach Josep Ferre was appointed as new technical director of the Philippine Football Federation (PFF).

Ferre, 40, was formally presented Tuesday at the PFF House of Football in Pasig City.

The Spanish mentor last coached the Philippines in last year’s ASEAN Championship in 2023 where the country finished fourth in Group A with a 1-0-3 win-draw-loss record.

“I had a really nice experience playing here and from that moment, I was always following what was going on in the Philippines,” Ferre said.

“We need kids that are able to manage their bodies with high coordination and approach the opponent while controlling the ball.”

Ferre boasts an extensive resume in his 20-year football career.

The Spanish strategist has a lot of experience with handling youth teams, working as an academy director of the U19 squad of Kitchee FC in Hong Kong and in FC Barcelona Escola Egypt.

He has also worked as an assistant coach for Persis Solo in Indonesia and East Bengal FC in India and was even the main tactician for Bangkok Glass FC and Ratchaburi in India.

Ferre also received a Union of European Football Associations Pro Licence in 2023 through the Royal Spanish Federation.

PFF president John Gutierrez said he is excited to work with Ferre on the development of grassroots football in other regional football associations (FA).

“We look forward to collaborating with Coach Pep Ferre in creating and implementing a national plan that leverages on the development of not just the players and the coaches but all the football stakeholders in the country with a special focus on what our regional FAs can contribute,” Gutierrez said.