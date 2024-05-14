Paulo Avelino, Kim Chiu’s ‘What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim’ to air on television this May

The Filipino adaptation of popular Korean drama What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim will finally be available on television on 25 May.

On 12 May, Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino confirmed the good news on Asap Natin ‘To.

“Kaya naman wala na mafo-FOMO dahil gabi gabi niyo na kami mapapanuod (Finally no one will have to feel the fear of missing out because you can finally watch us every night),” Kim said.

“Sana maraming mapasaya at mapangiti ang ‘What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim’ sa TV (I hope ‘What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim’ on TV will make many people happy and delighted),” Paulo said.

Asked about their electrifying chemistry, the leading man said it was all about “timing.”

“I think the timing and maybe the roles as well because coming from Linlang, ibang-iba siya, and parang wala ngang kilig do’n, pero sinubaybayan niyo pa rin ang tambalan namin (I think the timing and maybe the roles as well because coming from Linlang, it was very different, and there wasn’t a lot of romance involved, but people still supported our pairing),” he said.

The two were first co-stars in the hit thriller drama series Linlang. The series debuted at the top spot on Amazon Prime Video Philippines.

What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim revolves around how Brandon Manansala Castillo, a narcissistic boss, does everything in his power to stop his secretary, Kim Liwanag, from resigning, drawing them closer to each other.

The romantic-comedy series, which began streaming in March, was directed by Chad Vidanes. It also stars an ensemble cast, featuring Jake Cuenca, Angeline Quinto, Pepe Herrera, Janice de Belen, Romnick Sarmenta and more.

What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim? will air on the Kapamilya Channel, A2Z and TV5.