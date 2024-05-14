Navotas inaugurates greenhouse facility

Navoteños will now have additional source of fresh and organic produce following the inauguration of the city’s greenhouse facility.

Mayor John Rey Tiangco, together with Department of the Interior and Local Government Undersecretary Marlo Iringan and National Capital Region Assistant Regional Director Ana Lyn Baltazar-Cortez, led the blessing and inauguration of the greenhouse at NavotaAs Homes I – Brgy. Tanza 2.

“Food security has long been a pressing concern, but it was during the pandemic that we experienced firsthand how important it is to have sufficient and sustainable food sources. Hence, we sought to strengthen our urban agricultural initiatives,” Tiangco said.

"In addition to our vertical farm at the NavotaAs Homes II, our greenhouse facility will bolster our capability to provide fresh produce locally and mitigate reliance on external sources. By empowering Navoteños to grow their own food, we fortify our resilience against food crises," he added.

The greenhouse was funded with the P7 million financial subsidy that Navotas received as one of the awardees of the 2022 Seal of Good Local Governance.

It was designed as an extension to the Navotas Materials Recovery Facility (MRF), which houses the city's Biodegradable Waste Processing Equipment. Compost produced by the equipment shall be utilized to grow various plants and vegetables in the greenhouse.

Moreover, the greenhouse has an area allocated for traditional composting methods and additional waste processing equipment. It also features a mushroom production room and hydroponics system to support other types of fresh produce.

Based on the city's 2023 Waste Analysis and Characterization Study, organic and kitchen waste comprised majority of wastes generated in Navotas.

“The greenhouse isn't just about providing sustainable food for Navoteños. It also serves as a solution to manage compostable waste, transforming it into valuable resources,” Tiangco said.

Through the city's MRF and greenhouse, some 6,972 housing beneficiaries at NavotaAs Homes 1 will receive free compost for their backyard gardening, free seedlings, and first access to vegetable harvests.

The 18 barangays of Navotas may also request for the same from the City Environment and Natural Resources Office on an as-needed basis.

Furthermore, the city government will coordinate with the Navotas Schools Division Office to make the greenhouse a site for hands-on learning on urban gardening for students, out-of-school youth, and other trainees.