Millions uprooted, left homeless

New data reveals a record-breaking 75.9 million people are categorized as internally displaced persons (IDPs) — forced to flee their homes within their own countries due to conflict and violence.

This number, according to the Internal Displacement Monitoring Center (IDMC), has grown by over 50 percent in just five years, reflecting our collective failure to ensure the safety of civilians in conflict areas.

While the plight of refugees fleeing across borders has garnered significant attention, the struggles of IDPs have often remained unseen. Many become trapped within their own nations, uprooted from familiar surroundings, and denied the legal protections afforded to refugees.

Sudan offers a heartbreaking illustration of this crisis. With 9.1 million displaced individuals, it has the highest number of IDPs ever recorded in a single country.

The ongoing conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the violence in the Palestinian territories, and the recent war in Sudan have all contributed significantly to the global surge in IDPs.

These numbers don’t just represent statistics — they are millions of shattered lives — stories of loss, fear, and uncertainty. The IDMC report highlighted the devastating impact of conflict, noting how it prevents people from rebuilding their lives “often for years on end.”

Take the case of Marawi City. Since 2017, clashes between government forces and Islamist militants have displaced over 100,000 residents. Many continue to languish in temporary shelters, struggling to access basic necessities and rebuild their shattered lives.

The Philippine government faces a crucial challenge in ensuring the safe and dignified return of Marawi’s IDPs. Reconstruction efforts need to be accelerated, with a focus on providing permanent housing, restoring livelihoods, and offering psychosocial support.

Additionally, strengthening Marawi’s governance and addressing the grievances that fueled the conflict are essential to preventing future displacement.

The international community can play a vital role in supporting Marawi’s IDPs. Partnering with local NGOs and government agencies, they can provide critical humanitarian assistance, expertise in reconstruction, and advocate for the rights and well-being of displaced communities.

In the Philippines or elsewhere, displaced individuals face a multitude of challenges — inadequate shelter, lack of access to food and healthcare, and the psychological trauma of displacement.

Addressing this escalating crisis requires a multifaceted approach on both the national and international levels. Nations must prioritize conflict prevention and peace-building initiatives.

Diplomacy, mediation, and addressing the root causes of conflict are crucial to curbing the flow of IDPs. Investing in sustainable development, tackling poverty and inequality, and strengthening democratic institutions can go a long way in preventing violence and instability.

The international community, led by the United Nations, needs to step up its efforts to support IDPs.

IDPs require immediate humanitarian assistance for basic necessities like food, water, shelter, and healthcare. The UN and NGOs need robust funding to provide these essential services.

The UN must also work with host governments to ensure the safety and security of IDPs. This includes upholding the Guiding Principles on Internal Displacement, an international framework that outlines the rights and protections afforded to IDPs.

But what’s the ultimate goal for IDPs except for them to return home voluntarily and rebuild their lives?

The UN and NGOs need to work with host governments to create conditions conducive to a safe and dignified return.

In situations where a safe return is not possible, the focus should be on local integration, providing IDPs with access to education, employment opportunities, and a sense of belonging in their host communities.

This is not just a humanitarian imperative — it is a moral obligation. The millions of IDPs around the world deserve a future free from fear and insecurity. By working together, nations and the UN can help them rebuild their lives and find solace within their own countries.