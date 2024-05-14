NEWS

Marcos says July is Phl agriculturist's month

President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. visits a Kadiwa store in Quezon City accompanied by QC Mayor Joy Belmonte, Vice Mayor Gian Sotto, Trade and Industry Secretary Alfredo Pascual, and other officials from the Department of Agriculture and National Food Authority, among others.
President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. visits a Kadiwa store in Quezon City accompanied by QC Mayor Joy Belmonte, Vice Mayor Gian Sotto, Trade and Industry Secretary Alfredo Pascual, and other officials from the Department of Agriculture and National Food Authority, among others. (Photo by YUMMIE DINGDING FOR THE DAILY TRIBUNE)

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. made July every year Philippine Agriculturists' Month in honor of the work of agriculturists and to show how important the agriculture sector is to the country.

In Proclamation No. 544, which he signed on 10 May but didn't make public until Tuesday, Marcos said he wants Filipinos to increase awareness about the country’s agriculture center through the Philippine Agriculturists’ Month.

“The celebration of the Philippine Agriculturists’ Month will engage professional agriculturists in agricultural advocacy, policy research and formulation and provide an avenue for enterprise-building, communications training, and community development,” the Proclamation read.

Proclamation No. 544
Proclamation No. 544Photo courtesy of Presidential Communications Office

Marcos had held the position of Agriculture Secretary for more than a year before giving the job to fishing tycoon Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. 

According to the Chief Executive, that agriculture is "important for ensuring food security, promoting environmental protection, and balancing urban and rural development."

It was said in the declaration that the Department of Agriculture, the Professional Regulation Commission, and its Board of Agriculture would lead, organize, and keep an eye on Philippine Agriculturists' Month. 

The statement comes after El Niño, which hurt the country's agriculture and destroyed 60,000 hectares of farmland, costing about P6.3 billion. 

agriculture
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
Bongbong Marcos

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph