Marcos says July is Phl agriculturist's month

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. made July every year Philippine Agriculturists' Month in honor of the work of agriculturists and to show how important the agriculture sector is to the country.
In Proclamation No. 544, which he signed on 10 May but didn't make public until Tuesday, Marcos said he wants Filipinos to increase awareness about the country’s agriculture center through the Philippine Agriculturists’ Month.
“The celebration of the Philippine Agriculturists’ Month will engage professional agriculturists in agricultural advocacy, policy research and formulation and provide an avenue for enterprise-building, communications training, and community development,” the Proclamation read.
Marcos had held the position of Agriculture Secretary for more than a year before giving the job to fishing tycoon Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr.
According to the Chief Executive, that agriculture is "important for ensuring food security, promoting environmental protection, and balancing urban and rural development."
It was said in the declaration that the Department of Agriculture, the Professional Regulation Commission, and its Board of Agriculture would lead, organize, and keep an eye on Philippine Agriculturists' Month.
The statement comes after El Niño, which hurt the country's agriculture and destroyed 60,000 hectares of farmland, costing about P6.3 billion.