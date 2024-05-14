Marcos says July is Phl agriculturist's month

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. made July every year Philippine Agriculturists' Month in honor of the work of agriculturists and to show how important the agriculture sector is to the country.

In Proclamation No. 544, which he signed on 10 May but didn't make public until Tuesday, Marcos said he wants Filipinos to increase awareness about the country’s agriculture center through the Philippine Agriculturists’ Month.

“The celebration of the Philippine Agriculturists’ Month will engage professional agriculturists in agricultural advocacy, policy research and formulation and provide an avenue for enterprise-building, communications training, and community development,” the Proclamation read.