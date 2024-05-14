Makati Medical Center honors 55th anniversary milestones, triumphs

To kick off Makati Medical Center (MakatiMed)’s 55th anniversary, the institution proudly celebrates its rich history of medical breakthroughs, compassionate care, and unwavering dedication to the community via “A Celebration of Milestones & Triumphs.

The event, held on 29 April presented remarkable cases that have shaped the landscape of healthcare in the Philippines.

Navigating through decades of medical milestones and challenges, the hospital organized the event as a tribute to its community and the many patients that trusted and have depended on MakatiMed for health and medical care.

Medical director and co-interim president and CEO, Saturnino P. Javier, MD emphasized the significance of this gathering in his opening remarks, stating, "From this vast multitude of clinical scenarios, there are stories that are deeply told and reviewed, there are lessons that need to be shared, victories that need to be held, and memories that need to be remembered.”

Milestone cases

The celebration featured presentations highlighting milestone cases that underscore MakatiMed's commitment to excellence and quality patient care.

From groundbreaking surgeries to innovative treatments, each case exemplified the spirit of innovation and collaboration that defines the institution.