BUSINESS

Makati Medical Center honors 55th anniversary milestones, triumphs

Makati Med officers celebrate the institution’s 55th anniversary, (from left) Isidro M. Perfecto, Information and Communications Technology Division head; Angelita P. Garcia, Human Resources Management and Development Division officer-in-charge; Eda Bernadette P. Bodegon, MAN RN, Nursing and Patient Care Services Division head and chief nursing officer; Engr. Gerry E. Cunanan, Facilities Management and Engineering Division head; Helene Berniece G. Uy, Supply Chain Management Division Head; Artemio C. Salvador, MD, Quality Management Division head; Saturnino P. Javier, MD, medical director and co-interim president and CEO; Jose Dante P. Dator, MD, Raul L. Lapitan, MD, Patricia M. Zobel de Ayala, Michael Paul and Sean Peter Clemeña, Norberto A. Meriales, MD, Arnold C. Ocampo, chief finance officer and co-interim president and CEO; Agripino Beng A. Javier, MD, Medical Services director; Noel L. Rosas, MD, Professional Services director; Arlyn M. Songco, Creative, Communications and Sales Services Division head and Reynaldo J. Lim, Service Operations Division head.
Makati Med officers celebrate the institution’s 55th anniversary, (from left) Isidro M. Perfecto, Information and Communications Technology Division head; Angelita P. Garcia, Human Resources Management and Development Division officer-in-charge; Eda Bernadette P. Bodegon, MAN RN, Nursing and Patient Care Services Division head and chief nursing officer; Engr. Gerry E. Cunanan, Facilities Management and Engineering Division head; Helene Berniece G. Uy, Supply Chain Management Division Head; Artemio C. Salvador, MD, Quality Management Division head; Saturnino P. Javier, MD, medical director and co-interim president and CEO; Jose Dante P. Dator, MD, Raul L. Lapitan, MD, Patricia M. Zobel de Ayala, Michael Paul and Sean Peter Clemeña, Norberto A. Meriales, MD, Arnold C. Ocampo, chief finance officer and co-interim president and CEO; Agripino Beng A. Javier, MD, Medical Services director; Noel L. Rosas, MD, Professional Services director; Arlyn M. Songco, Creative, Communications and Sales Services Division head and Reynaldo J. Lim, Service Operations Division head.photograph courtesy of makatimed

To kick off Makati Medical Center (MakatiMed)’s 55th anniversary, the institution proudly celebrates its rich history of medical breakthroughs, compassionate care, and unwavering dedication to the community via “A Celebration of Milestones & Triumphs.

The event, held on 29 April presented remarkable cases that have shaped the landscape of healthcare in the Philippines.

Navigating through decades of medical milestones and challenges, the hospital organized the event as a tribute to its community and the many patients that trusted and have depended on MakatiMed for health and medical care.

Medical director and co-interim president and CEO, Saturnino P. Javier, MD emphasized the significance of this gathering in his opening remarks, stating, "From this vast multitude of clinical scenarios, there are stories that are deeply told and reviewed, there are lessons that need to be shared, victories that need to be held, and memories that need to be remembered.”

Milestone cases

The celebration featured presentations highlighting milestone cases that underscore MakatiMed's commitment to excellence and quality patient care.

From groundbreaking surgeries to innovative treatments, each case exemplified the spirit of innovation and collaboration that defines the institution.

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph