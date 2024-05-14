Indulgence redefined: A self-care soiree

In the heart of Makati amid the bustling streets and urban clamor, Ernestomeda | OSS, the renowned Italian kitchen and wardrobe showroom, transformed into a sanctuary of pampering and indulgence during its recent well attended Self-Care Soiree.

Amazing sisters Kat Ortiga and Ron Palma, the force behind by Ernestomeda | OSS together with the gracious and vibrant eventeer Ana Amigo-Antonio, the festivity promised a day of pampering, relaxation and culinary delights, all under one chic roof dedicated to celebrating the unsung heroes of every household, a heartfelt tribute to the women who are the heartbeat of the home.

Ana, the visionary orchestrator behind the soirée, curated an ensemble of collaborators who generously offered their expertise in rejuvenating treatments and services. Mothers and their friends were treated by SpectruMed and Lumiere Skin Clinic, Pili Ani and Celergen to an array of luxurious facials, anti-aging therapies and personalized skincare regimens, ensuring that every guest departed with a radiant glow and a renewed sense of vitality.

But the celebration didn’t stop there. In a nod to the multifaceted nature of modern motherhood, guests were also treated to hairstyling and makeup by Jesi Mendez! Pixie dusted, guests looked more beautiful than ever. And as beauty goes with fashion, there was styling and exclusive shopping with designer Arleen Sipat-Sutton and Azucar. The ladies enjoyed and indulged in the makeover therapy.

As guests continued to meander through the showroom, they were greeted with the aroma of freshly brewed teas from T2. In addition, the enticing scent of richly brewed coffee and delicious cookie baking demonstrations from the popular brand SMEG, created an ambiance of warmth and comfort. Lumiche was also on hand to serve their slimming and anti-aging brand of coffee brand. The air buzzed with the clinking of cups and champagne flutes and the laughter of friends reconnecting amidst the indulgent ambiance.