Gotta Catch 'em all!

LOOK: Spotlighting the "Pokemon" universe, Kirck Allen talks about "Pokeverse" Season 1: Choose Your Journey, a convention for all pocket monster fans, together with Veronica Taylor, Ash Ketchum's original voice and performer, and Jason Paige, who sang the franchise's theme song. This is a sneak-peak of the biggest "Pokemon" event coming this 31 May to 2 June at the SM Megamall Trade Hall. Happening is a huddle at the Hobby Stadium in Quezon City, 14 May. | 📷 Hiroshi Allera