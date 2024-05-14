Globe Platinum, Gogoro Phl bring sustainable mobility closer to customers

Globe Platinum and Gogoro Philippines, a leader in electric vehicle innovations, have joined forces to bring the future of mobility closer to customers, enabling them to minimize their carbon footprint by lessening air pollution in the metropolis.

The partnership represents Globe Platinum’s commitment to advocacies that matter, support for which can have a positive effect on how we live.

This alliance shows the brand’s devotion to providing customers access to a more sustainable lifestyle, enabling them to realize their desire to become a voice of influence within their communities, conveying the importance of making healthier choices and persuading others to try better brands for their daily needs.

World’s first hyper electric scooter

In an exclusive sneak peek on 24 April Gogoro Pulse, the world’s first hyper electric scooter, was unveiled at the Gogoro Experience Center in Greenbelt, Makati City, giving Globe Platinum customers a first glimpse into state-of-the-art Gogoro Smartscooters®.

“At Globe, we are dedicated to providing our customers with access to innovative solutions that enhance lives and contribute to our planet’s well-being,” said Ernest Cu, president and CEO of Globe.

“We know that our Platinum customers want to be at the forefront, and this partnership with Gogoro allows them to experience cutting-edge electric vehicle technology first-hand through Gogoro Pulse,” stressed Cu.