Fight against cervical cancer

LOOK: Women queue for a free cervical cancer screening as the Department of Health (DOH) launches its nationwide cervical cancer screening service under the "Babae, Mahalaga Ka! Cervical cancer screening na!" program at the SM North EDSA Skydome in Quezon City on Tuesday, 14 May 2024. According to a World Health Organization (WHO) data, cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer among women worldwide, and the third most common cancer in the country, behind breast and colorectal cancers. In 2022, the country saw an estimate of 8,549 new cervical cancer cases. | via Analy Labor