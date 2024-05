Photos

Farmers get ready for wet season

LOOK: Farmers are getting ready for the rainy season as they plant wet seedlings at a rice farm in Morong, Bataan. The planting window in the Philippines for the second semester, which is the wet season, is from April to August, peaking in June to July. On the other hand, for the first semester or the dry season, the planting window starts in September to February, peaking in November to December. However, planting windows may vary in the different regions. | via Jonas Reyes