Exercise ‘Kasangga’ kicks off in Isabela

At least 100 personnel of the Philippine Army (PA) will train side-by-side with counterparts in the Australian Army as they begin this year’s Exercise "Kasangga" in Isabela province.

Some 50 Australian troops will undergo various exercises, with their Filipino soldiers from the 86th Infantry Battalion of the PA’s 5th Infantry Division, on reconnaissance, mortar, drone operations, logistics, signal operations, jungle, and urban, tactical combat casualty care and breaching operations to be held at the Camp Melchor F. Dela Cruz, Upi in Gamu, Isabela until 21 June.

Army spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala told reporters on Tuesday that the participating Filipino and Australian soldiers would share each other’s combat experiences in fighting terrorist groups.

5ID Assistant Division Commander Brig. Gen. Santiago Enginco welcomed Maj. Michael Cracknell of the Joint Australian Training Team-Philippines, coordinator of the Australian Embassy Manila and 1st Battalion Commanding Officer, Maj. Lindsay Pritchard, who led the Australian Army contingent.