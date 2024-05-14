LATEST

Empowering the next generation of brand innovators

VISIONARY NXT is a branding masterclass by New Bold University's class of 2024, held in Makati City from 10 to 11 May 2024. The event brought together brand owners, CEOs, start-up founders, freelancers, and professionals. Speakers included prominent figures like Nina Dizon and Ralph Layco. The workshop aimed to teach strategies for brand success and foster a community of innovative brand builders dedicated to creating disruptive and socially impactful brands. | via Michael Pingol