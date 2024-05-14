DBM: Gov't workers to receive mid-year bonus starting 15 May

Government employees can expect a boost in their paychecks as the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) announced the release of their mid-year bonus starting 15 May.

In a Palace Briefing, Pangandaman said the mid-year bonus will be provided to all civilian personnel, including regular, casual, and contractual employees.

"The mid-year bonus is equivalent to one month's basic salary," Pangandaman said.

"This is to recognize the hard work and dedication of our government personnel," she added.

The bonus is equivalent to one month's basic salary and will be granted to eligible personnel who have rendered at least four months of service from 1 July 2023 to 15 May 2024.

To qualify, employees must still be employed by the government on May 15th and have received a satisfactory performance rating in their most recent evaluation.

In a separate statement, Pangandaman told the government agencies and offices to ensure the prompt and timely release of bonuses to their employees.

When asked about the ongoing call for a salary increase for government employees, Pangandaman reiterated the DBM's commitment to the issue.

"We have consistently advocated for a salary increase," she said. "As you may recall, we allocated 40 million pesos for an independent study to determine the appropriate amount and impact of a raise."

The study is expected to deliver a midterm report soon, with a final report anticipated by June. This will provide valuable data for the government to make informed decisions regarding potential wage adjustments for its employees.