Davao fire victims get relief, cash assistance

DAVAO CITY — At least 11 families who were victims of three separate fire incidents here received relief and cash aid from the office of First Congressional District Rep. Paolo Duterte on 13 May.

The lawmaker’s son, Rodrigo “Rigo” Duterte II, led the distribution of assistance to 10 families at Greenland Village in Dumoy, one family at Guadalupe in Barangay Catalunan Grande, and a caretaker at Juario Village in Maa.

The 11 families received food packs, water containers, bottled water, and cash aid through the PPP program.

The office also served hot porridges to all fire victims.

The First Congressional District Office also provided packed lunch for the fire victims at Greenland Village for five days.

Meanwhile, the house caretaker at Juario Village received the same relief assistance as the other fire victims.

“The first district office is open to everyone who needs help,” Rigo said, adding that, they are grateful for the people’s continuous support to his father and to the Duterte family.

He also vowed to help those affected by unfortunate events promptly.

The Bureau of Fire Protection in Davao (BFP–Davao) reported seven houses were gutted down by a fire in Dumoy, displacing 52 individuals, on 7 May.

Another fire incident took place at Guadalupe in Catalunan Grande on 8 May and at Purok 9 Juario Village in Maa on 10 May.